Anthony Ray Kappus Sells 3,151 Shares of Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $181,655.15.

Shares of RDFN stock traded down $1.90 on Monday, reaching $60.58. 630,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,250. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.