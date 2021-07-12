AntiMatter (MATTER) Trading 56.6% Lower This Week

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded 56.6% lower against the dollar. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $603,274.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00919258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00093669 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,017,267 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

