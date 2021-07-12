Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,241.67 ($16.22).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Antofagasta to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,435.50 ($18.75) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,570.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 968.40 ($12.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The stock has a market cap of £14.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.67.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

