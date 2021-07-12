API3 (API3) Market Cap Reaches $51.87 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One API3 coin can now be bought for approximately $3.75 or 0.00011376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, API3 has traded up 43.1% against the dollar. API3 has a total market cap of $51.87 million and approximately $14.99 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00052836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016858 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.04 or 0.00899126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005462 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

