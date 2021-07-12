Apoletto Ltd Has $249.10 Million Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Apoletto Ltd lowered its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,822,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604,552 shares during the period. XPeng comprises about 46.9% of Apoletto Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Apoletto Ltd owned 0.86% of XPeng worth $249,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 216.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in XPeng by 12.2% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in XPeng by 3.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

XPEV opened at $39.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, boosted their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

