Appian Way Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 109,134 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,000. Fortune Brands Home & Security accounts for approximately 5.3% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned about 0.08% of Fortune Brands Home & Security at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,972,000 after buying an additional 234,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,057,000 after purchasing an additional 892,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,802,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,522,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $98.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

