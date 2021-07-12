Appian Way Asset Management LP Has $18.84 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Appian Way Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,588 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison accounts for about 9.6% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned 0.12% of Avery Dennison worth $18,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $125,624,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,037,000 after purchasing an additional 308,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 171,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,405,000 after buying an additional 156,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $210.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.78. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $226.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.