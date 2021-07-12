Appian Way Asset Management LP Invests $4.92 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000. The Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 2.5% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,217,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 99,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,132,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $276.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.97.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

