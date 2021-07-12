Appian Way Asset Management LP Sells 857 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Appian Way Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 3.8% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $292.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.65. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $305.71. The firm has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

