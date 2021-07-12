Apple Inc (LON:WM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Apple Inc (LON:WM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 254 ($3.32).

Several analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Apple to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Apple

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

