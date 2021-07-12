Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 910.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,256 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.6% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $4,099,000. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 47,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 320.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 44,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 241,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Apple stock opened at $145.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.23. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $145.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

