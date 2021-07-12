Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,522,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,328 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.6% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $185,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.11 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $145.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.