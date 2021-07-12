Apple (LON:J) PT Raised to GBX 256 at Berenberg Bank

Apple (LON:J) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apple from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Apple from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 326.50 ($4.27).

About Apple

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

