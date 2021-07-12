Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NYSE:AMTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NYSE:AMTI) to post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Applied Molecular Transport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Applied Molecular Transport posted earnings per share of ($1.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport will report full-year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($2.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied Molecular Transport.

In related news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00.

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $42.74. 2,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

