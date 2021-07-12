Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:APLT) CFO Sells $108,106.74 in Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:APLT) CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74.

APLT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 30,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,897. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $33.34.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.