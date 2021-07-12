AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.98% of AptarGroup worth $90,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $115,276,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,669,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,239,000 after purchasing an additional 282,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,143,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

ATR stock opened at $141.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.16. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,367.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

