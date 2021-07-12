Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Aptiv in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

APTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.37.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $155.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.79. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $75.21 and a twelve month high of $160.53. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

