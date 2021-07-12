Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $3.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $287.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

