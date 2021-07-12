APY.Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.12 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.12 million and approximately $354,272.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001253 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00111552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00160775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,916.42 or 1.00095740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.92 or 0.00957656 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,707,243 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

