Arcblock Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $10.63 million and $3.27 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00053112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.58 or 0.00887768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

ABT is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

