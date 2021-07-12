Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:ACGL) SVP W Preston Hutchings Sells 37,500 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NYSE:ACGL) SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00.

NYSE:ACGL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,516. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.