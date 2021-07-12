Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ARQT) Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri Sells 2,516 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ARQT) Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $69,190.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 7,484 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $205,810.00.

ARQT traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $27.14. 2,779 shares of the company were exchanged.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

