Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,888 shares during the quarter. Ares Management accounts for 0.7% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 37,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 322,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARES. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

ARES opened at $64.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $65.65.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.