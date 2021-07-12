Ares Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $4.26 Million (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $948,884.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00113565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00160887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,229.70 or 1.00344453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.61 or 0.00959103 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,622,936 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.