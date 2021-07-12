Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

ARNGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

ARNGF stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

