Arionum Price Down 3.3% This Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $105,105.62 and approximately $27.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,992.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,028.15 or 0.06147236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $479.95 or 0.01454707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.00404901 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00144635 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.01 or 0.00624407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.65 or 0.00420230 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.00325821 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

