ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 320,861 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 320,861 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $72,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 47,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 320.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 44,891 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 241,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,548,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $4,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

