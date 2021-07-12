Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,012,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.11% of Armstrong World Industries worth $91,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

AWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.70.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $108.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $110.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,143. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

