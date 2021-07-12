Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARWR) Insider James Hassard Sells 3,625 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARWR) insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50.

ARWR traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $66.28. 7,750 shares of the company were exchanged.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

