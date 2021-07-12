Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 86,883 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,972,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,883 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.61% of EnLink Midstream worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,145 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,815 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 9.6% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,996 shares during the period. Finally, RR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth about $2,843,000. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 37,310 shares of company stock valued at $183,951. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENLC. Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88 and a beta of 3.54. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

