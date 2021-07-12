Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,270,598 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.12% of Invesco worth $14,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco by 24.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 128.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 38.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 18.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 61,522 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Invesco by 7.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $26.33 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.