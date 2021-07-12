Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $12.07 Million Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 684.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,160 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.36% of Mercury General worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after purchasing an additional 193,615 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.2% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mercury General by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,357,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of MCY opened at $63.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.40. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.