Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $13.05 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,644 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.10% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $13,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,404,000 after purchasing an additional 80,426 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $2,109,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 251,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 48,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $98.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

