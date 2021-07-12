Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,179,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.17% of Advanced Drainage Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $59,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,481.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 707,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,097,000 after buying an additional 662,360 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,648,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 667,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,025,000 after buying an additional 257,450 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

WMS stock opened at $115.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.04. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $118.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.