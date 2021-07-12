Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,560 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of Hasbro worth $13,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAS opened at $97.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.55. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

