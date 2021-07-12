Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 340,235 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340,235 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.17% of Donaldson worth $12,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Donaldson by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Donaldson by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Donaldson by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at $2,700,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NYSE:DCI opened at $65.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.88 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

