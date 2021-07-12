Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 82,977 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,977 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.36% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $12,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,691,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,995,000 after purchasing an additional 920,387 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,759,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 565,432 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 994,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,036,000 after purchasing an additional 403,384 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of AIMC opened at $65.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

