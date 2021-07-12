Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,462,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $183.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $105.07 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.