Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.10. 316,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,776,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Artelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.29.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTL. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 132.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 80,396 shares during the period. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

