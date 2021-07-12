Ascendis Pharma A/S to Post FY2025 Earnings of $10.49 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $10.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.43.

Shares of ASND opened at $126.05 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $119.11 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,903,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 171,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,228,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.