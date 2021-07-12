Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 373.86 ($4.88).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASCL shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ascential to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 485 ($6.34) in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Ascential stock opened at GBX 416 ($5.44) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 434.60 ($5.68). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 380.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

