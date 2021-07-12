Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Hits New 1-Year High at $163.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 162.94 ($2.13), with a volume of 40767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.12).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 154.41. The company has a market capitalization of £140.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00.

In related news, insider Rita Dhut bought 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £3,957.66 ($5,170.71).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

