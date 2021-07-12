ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,542,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 347,911 shares during the period. ASML makes up 0.6% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.51% of ASML worth $6,463,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $10.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $702.22. 14,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $710.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $669.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

