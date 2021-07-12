AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,950 by Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,708 ($113.77) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £114.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a one year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,181.16.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

