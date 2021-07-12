Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar Sells 5,820 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20.
Shares of ATRA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.98. 581,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,664. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $28.20.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
