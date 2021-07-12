Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar Sells 5,820 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20.

Shares of ATRA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.98. 581,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,664. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.