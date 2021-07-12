Athersys, Inc. (NYSE:ATHX) EVP Sells $32,188.85 in Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NYSE:ATHX) EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85.

Shares of Athersys stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.49. 2,207,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,395. Athersys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

