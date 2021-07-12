Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Atkore worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR opened at $69.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.10. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

