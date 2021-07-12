Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.51

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.51 and last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $724.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 195.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $38,747.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000,125.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $54,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,968,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,256 shares of company stock worth $1,296,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

