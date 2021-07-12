Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.75.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $98.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

