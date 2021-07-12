Auctus Market Cap Hits $4.22 Million (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Auctus coin can now be bought for about $0.0781 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Auctus has a market cap of $4.22 million and $40,962.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00092992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00052836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016858 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.04 or 0.00899126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 53,997,865 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

